‘The Time for Words is Over’ – Trump Spox Liz Harrington Calls on House GOP to Defund Special Counsel Jack Smith

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:13 AM – Thursday, August 17, 2023

Liz Harrington, spokeswoman for 45th President Donald Trump, believes House Republicans need to take action and respond to the indictments against Trump.

“[House Republicans] need to defund Special Counsel [Jack Smith],” Harrington told One America News.

Trump and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County on Monday in relation to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. While numerous GOP lawmakers offered their support through tweets and statements, Harrington said Team Trump wants more action.

“They’re on vacation now until September,” said Harrington. “So all we’re going to get are sternly worded tweets. I’m sorry. That’s not good enough.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) have each introduced separate bills to deny federal funding for Special Counsel Jack Smith, but neither has gained significant traction. Gaetz’s legislation, introduced two days following Trump’s announcement he received a target letter from Smith, would halt Smith from spending federal funds. Ogles’ bill would strip Smith of a federal salary.

“[Democrats are] trying to take away the American people’s choice of who they want for president,” said Harrington. “That is a direct threat to our Constitutional Republic. It cannot stand, and they need to act. The time for words is over.”

Harrington called for Republicans to step up to the plate and respond definitively.

“President Trump has called the Republicans out,” Harrington said. “They do have some power in Washington. They need to use it for holding this corruption accountable, because it’s one thing to expose the interference that happened in 2016 and Russiagate in 2020 with the laptop and everything else. But the interference is going on right now.”

Other Trump allies have expressed frustration at the lack of action from House Republicans. Mike Davis, a Trump ally and founder of the Article III Project, told One America News it was time for House leadership to wield its subpoena power.

The Fulton County indictment comes less than three weeks after a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. indicted Trump in relation to alleged events leading up to January 6th.

Harrington says the timing of the similar cases begs for questions.

“You have two of these brought at the same time,” Harrington said. “One to interfere with Iowa and the kickoff of primary [elections] and the other to interfere with Super Tuesday. That reeks of coordination, collusion, and corruption.”

This alleged collusion only heightens the need for action, according to Harrington.

“President Trump’s been very clear,” Harrington explained. “If they do not act, he will join any America First primary challenger that enters into the ring against these Republicans. And they will win.”

Harrington emphasized that Republicans cannot be content to post on X, formally known as Twitter, while Trump faces constant legal attacks.

“The time for talk has long since passed,” Harrington said. “We have to save this country.”

