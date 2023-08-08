The Facebook Files: The Meeting Behind Hunter Biden’s Laptop Story

In this photo illustration, a smart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background, on April 7, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

6:14 PM – Tuesday, August 8, 2023

In the latest batch of documents released by Representative Jim Jordan, he discussed how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lied about a meeting that took place between “Big Tech” and the New York Post regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop story.

Jordan (R-Ohio) said that the Facebook documents show how FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan, the main conduit between the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and Big Tech, had made false statement during the testimony about the bureau’s role in the suppression of the laptop story.

The files show that Laura Dehmlow, the current Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force, had said that she had no comments about the laptop when asked by Facebook executives if it was real.

The meeting where the question was asked had taken place on the same day that the New York Post had published its story, and the FBI were already in possession of the laptop at the time.

In July, during her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, and the Weaponization of the Federal Government committee, she revealed that the “FBI deliberately withheld critical information from social media companies” regarding the laptop.

She also revealed that the FBI had met with Twitter before meeting with Facebook.

During the bureau’s meeting with Twitter, they were asked if the laptop was real, where a similar “no further comment” answer was given.

Jordan revealed that an unidentified individual at the FBI had ordered that the FBI would say “no comment” when asked about the laptop.

During his testimony in November 2022, agent Chan had been deposed as a “key figure in the government’s censorship regime.”

During the deposition he said that he was “confident” that he had not been part of any meeting other than the meeting between Facebook and the FBI, and that he said he was not aware of any communication between the two regarding the laptop story.

Jordan also revealed that documents showed Chan had a follow up call with Facebook representatives regarding the story.

Chan also went to say that he had no knowledge of the FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was also false.

The Ohio Representative said that in July, a federal court “had granted an injunction prohibiting the Biden Administration from continuing to censor Americans,” but President Biden’s Department of Justice is appealing the injunction and will hear arguments on Thursday.

