‘The Boss is Back in Town’ – MAGA Inc. Spox Details Trump’s Plan to Turn Country Around in Six Months

11:55 AM – Friday, June 2, 2023

Former President Donald Trump’s message to Iowa voters was crystal clear.

“I’ve been watching DeSanctus go out and say ‘I’ve got eight years, it’s going to take eight years,’” said Trump. “Let me tell you something, right there you should vote against him. It’ll take me six months to have it totally the way it was.”

Make America Great Again Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the gameplan to do so is simple.

“As President Trump has said, call up those world leaders,” said Leavitt. “Tell them to stop the crap in Ukraine. Tell China you’re not moving in Taiwan. The boss is back in town and get inflation under control by reinvigorating our domestic energy production here in the United States.”

Trump’s remarks came after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis argued in Iowa that it would take two full terms to drain Washington of entrenched bureaucracy.

“It really does take two terms as president to be able to finish this job,” said DeSantis.

Leavitt explained that Trump’s policy pledge to make the U.S. energy independent.

“We need to tap into the resources that God blessed us with here in the United States of America,” said Leavitt. “And President Trump did that before. That’s why prices for everything from groceries to gasoline, of course, were lower. Utility rates were lower. Home heating, oil and cold weather states like New Hampshire and Iowa were lower too, because President Trump utilized those resources and he created jobs.”

Trump still maintains a significant lead in every early presidential nominating state, according to Real Clear Politics polling averages. The 45th president sports a 22.4% lead in Iowa, an 18% advantage in New Hampshire, and a 20.3% edge in South Carolina. An American Greatness poll released this week showed Trump up 32% in Nevada as well.

“[DeSantis] can’t even get the pronunciation of his own name straight,” said Leavitt. “How’s he going to get policy straight?” “Donald Trump is beating Ron DeSantis on every single issue from the economy, immigration, crime, taxes, border security, you name it,” Leavitt continued. “President Trump continues to lead also because voters know that we need a leader on day one. We cannot wait any more time for a first timer to get in that White House and understand how the game is played. Donald Trump knows how that game is played. He’s won it before”

Trump met with Iowa leaders at the Westside Conservative breakfast in Urbandale, hosted a luncheon with Iowa faith leaders in Des Moines, answered questions from voters and participated in a town hall.

“[Trump’s] an outsider,” said Leavitt. “This guy doesn’t have to do this, right? He had a pretty good life before he got into politics, but he is doing it again regardless of all of the attacks that have been thrown his way. He’s been investigated, impeached and attacked more than any president in United States history, because he poses a unique threat to the establishment in Washington D.C. That’s why the people love him, and he loves the people too.”

Massive crowds swarmed Trump as he canvassed the Hawkeye state Thursday. Trump shook hands, answered questions, and interacted directly with voters.

“Nobody beats Trump on the stump,” said Leavitt.

A new Premise poll was released Friday showing Trump up 31% in the GOP primary, leading DeSantis 54% to 23%. The poll also showed Trump up on Biden in a national election by 2%.

