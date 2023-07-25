‘The Bidens Have To Be Sweating’ – Devon Archer’s Testimony Puts Joe Biden on the Hot Seat

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

2:25 PM – Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Devon Archer has been with the Bidens from the very beginning.

“[Devon Archer’s] called an honorary Biden,” said Seamus Bruner, Director of Research for the Government Accountability Institute. “He is Hunter’s brother.”

One may say Archer holds the nuclear codes to the Biden family’s foreign dealings. Bruner went so far to say Archer’s expected testimony could be a dagger to the Biden Administration.

“I just don’t see how [Joe Biden] gets through to this with or without Archer’s testimony,” Bruner told One America News. “But with Archer’s testimony, this could be big.”

Archer is scheduled to sit down for a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee Monday, July 31. Archer is a business associate of Hunter Biden and has been labeled as the First Son’s best friend.

“He is the central figure to virtually every single Biden pay to play scheme from Ukraine to China,” Bruner said.

And for that very reason, Bruner claims that Biden world is in panic mode.

“I know that the Bidens have to be sweating, wondering what Devin Archer might say on [July 31],” said Bruner.

Archer was a board member of Burisma Oil with Hunter Biden, but before that, he was roommates with Christopher Heinz, the step-son of climate czar John Kerry.

“In 2009, Devon Archer, his friend Chris Heinz and Hunter Biden get together, and they set up this entity called Rosemont Seneca Partners,” Bruner explained. “And out of Rosemont Seneca Partners comes all of these offshoot entities, Rosemont, Seneca Technology Partners, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, that’s the thing that partners with the Bohai Harvest private equity deal, the billion and a half dollar private equity deal in China,” Bruner said. “Once [Hunter Biden and Devon Archer] got put on the board of Burisma, Devon Archer meets with State Department officials,” Bruner continued. “He goes to the White House. He meets with Joe Biden, completely blowing up the lie that Joe Biden says he never met with Hunter’s Business Associates. There’s that famous photo of Devon Archer, Hunter, and Joe Biden playing golf right in the time period where the Ukrainians are sending lots of money to the Bidens.”

Archer’s testimony comes after the public release of the FD-1023 document where a confidential human source alleges then-VP Joe Biden forced Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky to pay both him and hunter $5 million each to oust Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin – who was investigating Burisma at the time.

“Devin Archer can say with definitive proof that Joe Biden was on the phone,” Bruner said. “[Joe Biden] was talking to these business guys. He was promising them what they like in the case of Zlochevsky, saying that he can help make the legal troubles go away for these corrupt oligarchs and taking money.” “Here’s the thing,” Bruner continued. “If Joe Biden received any money for policy decisions, that is bribery, and that is one of the very few offenses listed in the Constitution as an impeachable offense.”

Archer was convicted in 2018 in connection with a fraudulent bond scheme designed to swindle a Native American tribe. He was sentenced to slightly more than a year in prison in February 2022.

