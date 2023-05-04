‘That Would Be A Crime’: Sen. Hawley Says We Must See Document Allegedly Revealing Biden Criminal Bribery Scheme

(Photo by Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN National Political Correspondent Daniel Baldwin

6:37 AM – Thursday, May 4, 2023

A whistleblower has come forward alleging the Department of Justice and FBI have a document that details a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley. The whistleblower says the scheme involved an exchange of money for policy decisions.

Comer (R-Ky.) and Grassley (R-Iowa) say the whistleblower alleges the document details a “precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.” Comer has issued a subpoena Wednesday for the FBI-generated FD-1023 form.

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States,” Grassley said. “What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told One America News said the next step of the process was crystal clear.

“This is a huge development,” Hawley said. “It’s a very, very serious allegation. And we need to see the document. It’s very simple.”

Comer argues that, due to the specificity within the document, the FBI and the DOJ have gathered enough information and intelligence to determine the document is truthful and accurate. It says it is unclear if any steps were taken by the DOJ to conduct an investigation. Hawley says issuing a subpoena is a tell that the FBI has refused to willfully turn over the document.

“You don’t start with issuing subpoenas,” Hawley said. “You start by saying ‘can we see the document.’ Clearly they’ve said no.”

If true, Hawley says Biden engaged in criminal behavior in his post as vice president.

“It’s not only specific, but it’s explosive,” Hawley said. “That would be a crime. This is why we need to see this document.”

Comer has been spearheading an investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings to determine if Biden is compromised. Most recently, the Oversight Committee unveiled one deal that saw numerous members of the Biden family receive more than $1 million in 15 separate payments from a Chinese company through a third party.

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people,” Comer said in a press release.

Hawley brought up Hunter Biden, saying this document could offer clarity on whether Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“The whole reason that Hunter Biden’s business dealings are relevant from a congressional and FBI perspective is because if you committed illegalities that’s relevant, but also because there have long been allegations that they involve his father, as a senator and as vice president of the United States,” Hawley said. “So this document alleges that, as vice president, Joe Biden potentially committed crimes. That’s why we need to see it.”

The subpoena mandates the FBI hand over all FD-1023s that mention the word “Biden” in unredacted form along with all accompanying attachments and documents.

