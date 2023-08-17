Texas Woman Charged For Threatening To Kill Judge In Trump’s Jan. 6 Case

(Photo via: Brazoria County Jail)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:58 AM – Thursday, August 17, 2023

A woman in Texas was recently arrested after she had threatened to murder the United States district judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s January 6th case.

On August 5th, Abigail Jo Shry reportedly left a voicemail to the chambers of District Judge Tanya Chutkan threatening to “kill anyone who went after former President Trump.”

In the message, Shry also allegedly used racist verbiage against the judge, who is a Black American. Prosecutors reportedly said in court filings that Shry purportedly called the judge a: “stupid slave n*****.”

“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b*tch,” Shry said in the message. “You are in our sights, we want to kill you. You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”

According to the complaint, On August 8th, Shry admitted to Department of Homeland Security special agents that she did make the phone call, but that she “had no plans to travel to carry out anything she stated.”

“She also made a direct threat to kill Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and all people in the LGBTQ community,” the complaint said.

Shry is being held in detention pending trial and is being charged with “Transmission in Interstate or Foreign Commerce of any Communication Containing a Threat to Injure the Person of Another.”

A bond hearing has been set for September 13th of this year.

