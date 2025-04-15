Texas: Police Respond To Shooting At Wilmer-Hutchins High School In Dallas, At Least 1 Injured

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Dallas Police Department via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:25 PM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Authorities have responded to an active shooter call at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas. According to multiple reports, the call came just before 1:10 p.m. local time.

CBS News Texas reported that one individual is now in custody. However, there are no details on the shooting of the suspect at this time.

Dallas ISD announced that all students and personnel at the high school are safe. Nevertheless, the school district has asked parents to refrain from visiting campus or the area’s vicinity while the situation is “still active.”

According to BNO News, witnesses reported hearing at least “3 to 6 gunshots.” One person, a 17-year-old male student, was shot in the leg — though he is reportedly in stable condition.

CBS News reported that the incident coincidently comes just a year after another student was shot inside a classroom at the same school on April 12th, 2024.

This Is A Breaking Story. Check Back For Updates.

