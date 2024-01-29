Texas: Multiple U.S. Agencies Respond To Large Fire At Feather Crest Farms

STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:24 PM – Monday, January 29, 2024

Multiple United States departments have responded to recent reports regarding a large fire at Feather Crest Farms in Bryan, Texas.

On Monday, numerous fire departments, along with additional emergency personnel, responded to a fire after authorities received reports of an explosion at a chicken farm plant on Highway 21 near Kurten.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky reported that Highway 21 is reduced to one lane and that Democrat Rd. is now closed. He also reiterated that the area should be avoided by drivers and onlookers.

Around 6:30 p.m., Bryan Texas Utilities posted on X (Twitter) that “system operators must take around 140 customers out of service so firefighters can safely respond to the fire off Hwy 21.”

There has been no further information reported in regards to how the fire started. Authorities say that they are continuing to investigate the fire’s origins.

Additionally, no human injuries have been reported at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

