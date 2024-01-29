Texas: Multiple U.S. Agencies Respond To Large Fire At Feather Crest Farms

Apple Fire In Southern California Forces Evacuations CHERRY VALLEY, CA - AUGUST 01: Flames and heavy smoke approach on a western front of the Apple Fire, consuming brush and forest at a high rate of speed during an excessive heat warning on August 1, 2020 in Cherry Valley, California. The fire began shortly before 5 p.m. the previous evening, threatening a large number of homes overnight and forcing thousands to flee before exploding to 12,000 acres this afternoon, mostly climbing the steep wilderness slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi
6:24 PM – Monday, January 29, 2024

Multiple United States departments have responded to recent reports regarding a large fire at Feather Crest Farms in Bryan, Texas.

Advertisement

On Monday, numerous fire departments, along with additional emergency personnel, responded to a fire after authorities received reports of an explosion at a chicken farm plant on Highway 21 near Kurten.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky reported that Highway 21 is reduced to one lane and that Democrat Rd. is now closed. He also reiterated that the area should be avoided by drivers and onlookers.

Around 6:30 p.m., Bryan Texas Utilities posted on X (Twitter) that “system operators must take around 140 customers out of service so firefighters can safely respond to the fire off Hwy 21.”

There has been no further information reported in regards to how the fire started. Authorities say that they are continuing to investigate the fire’s origins. 

Additionally, no human injuries have been reported at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts 

Share this post!