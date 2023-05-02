Texas massacre suspect in custody

FBI Houston

OAN Taylor Tinsley

UPDATED 6:41 PM – Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Authorities apprehend the illegal immigrant suspected of killing five of his neighbors in a small town in southeastern Texas.

Officials said 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas on Tuesday evening.

Oropesa has been charged with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Montgomery County jail.

The days-long manhunt began after Oropesa opened fire on his neighbors last week. He killed five people including a nine-year-old boy. All of the victims were believed to be from Honduras.

The victims have been identified as Daniel Enrique Laso, 9; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Julisa Molina Rivera, 31.

More than 250 law enforcement officers aided in the search. Additionally, police offered $80,000 in rewards for any tips leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story.