Texas Law Allowing Law Enforcement To Deport Illegal Migrants Put Back On Hold

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:09 AM -Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Just a few hours after the Supreme Court allowed a Texas law to take effect that gave authorities the right to arrest people who they suspect entered the country illegally, a federal appeals court has issued an order that puts it on hold.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals order came Tuesday evening, after earlier in the day the Supreme Court rejected an emergency application from the Biden administration, which argued the law is a violation of federal authority.

The ruling comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas.) signed a law, which makes crossing the southern border illegally a crime in Texas and allows local law enforcement to arrest migrants crossing illegally into the U.S., before facing deportation to Mexico or jail time.

However, opposition to the bill says the law would lead to civil rights violations and racial profiling.

Additionally, Mexico is also not responsible for accepting deportations of anyone except Mexican citizens. The country said it would not “under any circumstances” accept the return of migrants from the state of Texas, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, illegal migrants from various countries have crossed the southern border according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Mexico reiterates the legitimate right to protect the rights of its nationals in the United States and to determine its own policies regarding entry into its territory,” the government said, per the AP.

The White House commented on the law Tuesday saying, “another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions.”

