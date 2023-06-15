Texas governor sends busload of migrants to Los Angeles

Palm trees stand above homes on the skyline in front of downtown Los Angeles after sunrise following heavy rain from winter storms, as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, on March 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has sent a bus full of migrants to Los Angeles. This is the first bus of migrants being sent to the City of Angeles.

On Wednesday, 42 individuals, including children, arrived at the Los Angeles Union Station around 4:00 p.m. Abbott (R-Texas) stated that the migrants were specifically bussed to California due to the state’s declaration as a “sanctuary state” for immigrants.

California provides protection for illegal immigrants and allows them to apply for state benefits. He also pointed out that local leaders of Los Angeles have “approved its self-declared sanctuary city status.”

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement. “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said that the Texas governor is “using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games.”

“Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives,” Bass said in a statement.

Abbott and other Republican governors such as Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent buses full of migrants to major Democrat-run cities across the country over the last year. Over 60,000 migrants have been bussed to New York alone.

In May, DeSantis signed an immigration bill which allocates $12 million towards transporting migrants to other states. He recently stated that the legislation gives Florida the most ambitious anti-immigration laws in the country.

“These sanctuary jurisdictions are part of the reason we have this problem — because they have endorsed and agitated for these types of open border policies. They attack the previous administration’s efforts to try to have border security,” DeSantis said. “And then what? When they have to deal with some of the fruits of that, they all of a sudden become very, very upset about that. Well, I don’t have sympathy for them.”

