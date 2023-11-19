Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Endorses Trump

Former President Trump Visits The Southern Border With Texas Governor Abbott EDINBURG, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives remarks with Former President Donald Trump at the South Texas International airport on November 19, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. Trump and Abbott served meals to Texas National Guard and Texas DPS Troopers that are stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border over the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:00 PM – Sunday, November 19, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has endorsed former President Donald Trump for the GOP primary nomination.

Advertisement

At a ceremony on Sunday to honor military personnel stationed along the Texas border, Abbott (R-Texas) formally endorsed the 45th president for the GOP primary nomination, adding that “Joe Biden is causing a potential terror threat in the United States of America.”

“A president has one ultimate responsibility and that’s national security. Joe Biden has failed at national security. Well, I’m here to tell you that there is no way, no way that America can continue under the leadership of Joe Biden as our president,” Abbott said. “We need a president who’s going to secure the border. We need a president who’s going to restore law and order in the United States of America. Not letting these criminals run ransack over the stores that you see images of almost nightly. We need a president who’s going to restore world peace as opposed to this outbreak of warfare under Joe Biden. We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America.”

Abbott continued by applauding Trump’s border policies in his speech, citing Title 42, the construction of a wall along the border, and the end of the catch-and-release policy, which frees immigrants detained in the United States but keeps them out of jail while legal proceedings are pending.

After Abbott gave his support, Trump thanked the governor and promised to make his job “very easy” if elected president.

At an event in Edinburg, Texas, Abbott and Trump spent the afternoon serving meals to service members, including Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!