Texas Expands Rio Grande Buoy Barrier Along U.S.-Mexico Border Following Trump Inauguration

Buoy barriers are seen situated in the Rio Grande river on September 12, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:16 PM – Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Texas officials have announced the addition of extra buoys to the Rio Grande River, shortly after President Donald Trump took office on Monday.

Advertisement

Trump administration officials declared a number of immigration regulations after he took office, including the shutdown of U.S. Customs and Border app CBP One.

The CBP One app was created during the Biden administration and it provided illegal aliens the chance to enter the U.S. via a “legal loophole.” The app facilitated entry for at least 1 million foreigners since January 2023. Meanwhile, others typically crossed the border by means of human smuggling (voluntary), trafficking (involuntary), or force.

However, according to Democrat attorneys general who reached out to the press, legal action could be taken against some of the Trump administration’s proposed border and immigration restrictions.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) shared a video of the installation of new buoys in the Rio Grande at the Texas-Mexico border on social media.

The governor also shared a letter for Trump that calls for as much support as possible at the border — backed by Constitutional authority. “Together, we will end the border crisis,” he concluded.

The buoys had been a source of conflict between the Biden administration and the state of Texas.

Following Abbott’s installation of buoys in the Rio Grande, Jessie Fuentes, a member of the Eagle Pass Border Coalition, filed a lawsuit against the state in 2023. According to the case, the buoys were accused of being a “harm” to the environment while “discriminating against Mexican-Americans and Mexican citizens.”

After that, the Biden administration brought its own case against Texas.



Nevertheless, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later reversed a federal appeals court’s July ruling that had previously sided with the Biden administration and ordered the state to move a floating barrier.



Abbott later declared in November, following Trump’s election win, that the state would be expanding the length of the floating barriers along the Rio Grande.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!