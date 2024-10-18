Texas Doctor Accused Of Illegally Providing Sex-Change Treatments To Minors

(Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:18 PM – Friday, October 18, 2024

A Dallas doctor faces legal action from Texas over accusations of unlawfully providing cross-sex hormones to transgender youths.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas.) announced a lawsuit against Dr. May Lau on Thursday, alleging that the physician provided prohibited “gender transition” hormones to over 20 children in violation of a Republican-backed ban that took effect in Texas last year.

This marks the first case a state has attempted to enforce laws that ban transgender medical procedures for minors, according to the Associated Press.

“Today, enforcement begins against those who have violated the law,” the attorney general’s office said in the lawsuit, which was filed in suburban Collin County.

Meanwhile, under Texas law, doctors are not permitted to provide surgery, puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to children who choose to identify as a gender that is not their biological sex.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Lau illegally prescribed testosterone to at least 21 biological females between the ages of 14 and 17 to transition to male sex. It refers to Lau as a “scofflaw” and “radical gender activist.”

Furthermore, Lau is accused of “falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records to represent that her testosterone prescriptions are for something other than transitioning a child’s biological sex or affirming a child’s belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex.”

The Longhorn State has asked a court for an injunction that would block Lau from prescribing testosterone and estrogen to minors for the purpose of gender transition. Lau faces fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

“Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects,” Paxton said in a statement. “Doctors who continue to provide these harmful ‘gender transition’ drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

More than 26 states have adopted laws restricting or banning transgender surgeries for transgender minors, as most of those states face lawsuits.

The lawsuit comes just a few weeks before the presidential election in which Republicans have criticized Democrats’ support of sex-change surgery for minors.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas.) has already signed into law a transgender surgery ban. He is also the first governor to make a law that will investigate parents who are seeking sex change surgeries for their children.

