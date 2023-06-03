Texas City Council threatens termination for employees if proper pronouns are not used

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

10:01 AM – Saturday, June 2, 2023

A recent internal document in the City of Dallas mandates that employees of the city use people’s preferred pronouns or risk termination.

The document titled “Workplace Gender Transition Protocols & FAQ” lists the city’s expectations regarding transgender individuals, and that failing to follow the city’s guidelines is grounds for investigation and “may be disciplined up to and including termination.”

The new guidelines said that city employees “are expected to respectfully use the transitioning employee’s preferred name and pronouns regardless of whether or not they ‘believe in,’ approve of, or accept” the person’s actions and beliefs.

Transition is described in the guidelines as “’coming out’ (telling family, friends, and coworkers), changing the name and/or sex on legal documents, and/or accessing medical treatment such as hormones and/or surgery.”

The document goes on to say that “any employee has the right to be addressed by the name and pronoun of their choice,” and that they should be addressed by their preferred pronouns because it is a “sign of respect for them as an individual,” and that “refusing to respect an employee’s gender identity” or referring to them by the wrong pronoun is a “form of discrimination and harassment.”

In response to Fox News’ request on clarification whether one may be excused from the new guidelines due to religious convictions, the City of Dallas reiterated its stance without making a clarification in regards to religious beliefs.

“The City of Dallas is a safe and welcoming place for all residents and employees,” the city government said in an exclusive statement to Fox News. “The City prohibits discrimination and harassment of employees based on a protected category including race, color, age, religion, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, genetic characteristics, national origin, disability, and military or veteran status. Violations of these long-standing policies may result in disciplinary action.”

Other changes that the city has recently implemented include allowing transgender city employees to use any bathrooms, locker rooms and other single-sex spaces, even ones that do not align with their biological sex.

The City of Dallas said that its new policies were developed by the City’s Office of Equity. It also stated that employees who believe that they have been discriminated against are able to file a complaint to the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Supervisors in the city are expected to help employees “adjust to using the new name and pronouns as soon as possible.”

