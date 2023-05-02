Texas Attorney General launches probe into COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers

(Photo by Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:33 PM – Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are the subjects of an inquiry by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton investigating whether the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers conducted gain-of-function research, and if they deceived the public about it.

Additionally, Paxton will be looking into whether the businesses violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by making false claims about the effectiveness of their products and the likelihood of transmission after receiving them.

The probe will reportedly examine any suspected data tampering with vaccine trials. It will also focus on potentially fraudulent behavior that is not covered by the legal immunity offered to pharma groups.

The manufacturers’ contentious habit of citing “relative risk reduction,” rather than “absolute risk reduction” when describing the efficacy of their shots in public forums was an additional issue that will be reviewed in the probe.

Pharma companies have experienced record-breaking financial success in recent years, which has been aided primarily by sales of products connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intensive examination was necessary, given the growing interest in the success (or lack thereof) of the pandemic vaccines and the stories of the terrifying side effects from some unfortunate customers.

The office of Senator Cindy Hyde Smith (R-Miss.) shared a report on April 23rd regarding the case of Steve Wenger, who had received his J&J COVID-19 vaccine. Seven days after the shot, he began to have issues with walking, which gradually developed into paralysis from the waist down.

“He eventually became paralyzed from the waist down and had to go to the hospital. His arms became so weak he couldn’t pick up a glass of water. In clinical notes, his doctor at Mayo Clinic referred to an autoimmune disorder called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) saying it was ‘triggered by COVID vaccination’,” stated the report. “Instead of filing a lawsuit, people injured by a COVID vaccine can seek government compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, or CICP. Wenger says he filed his claim in October 2021. A year and a half later, he’s still waiting to hear back about whether he’s eligible.”

The businesses will be prompted by Paxton’s probe to provide documents that the public would not have had access to otherwise. In the case that a profit motive or political pressure may have possibly jeopardized Americans’ health and safety, it is crucial to inquire further and learn the full scope of decision-making behind the imposed pandemic interventions.

Reports showed that the federal government had attempted to compel compliance with unfair and unlawful pandemic interventions, even at the expense of people’ jobs and incomes, thus highlighting the moral and ethical need to look into the foundations of those actions.

Many people feel that pharma corporations have an unprecedented amount of political power and influence over public health policies, so it is crucial that they be held accountable if they did engage in risky or unlawful behavior to increase their profits.

“The development of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the representations made by and knowledge of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, are of profound interest to the public’s health and welfare. This investigation aims to discover the truth… This pandemic was a deeply challenging time for Americans. If any company illegally took advantage of consumers during this period or compromised people’s safety to increase their profits, they will be held responsible. If public health policy was developed on the basis of flawed or misleading research, the public must know. The catastrophic effects of the pandemic and subsequent interventions forced on our country and citizens deserve intense scrutiny, and we are pursuing any hint of wrongdoing to the fullest,” stated the Texas Attorney General’s official website.

