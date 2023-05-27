Texas AG Ken Paxton faces impeachment

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

2:00 PM – Saturday, May 27, 2023

An investigative committee in the Texas House of Representatives has recommended impeachment for the state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to FOX 4, on Thursday the committee had unanimously voted 5-0 to introduce articles of impeachment for the AG. The Texas House convened on Saturday to begin debating whether to indict Paxton in his impeachment.

According to Fox News, the impeachment debate comes after it was revealed that Paxton was under investigation in a corruption case by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over accusations that he had used his office in order to assist one of his donors.

The Texas AG was also indicted in 2015 on securities and fraud charges, but has not faced a trial.

Aides from the AG’s office claimed that he was “misusing the office’s power to help donor Nate Paul” in regards to unproven claims of a conspiracy to steal $200 million of his properties. According to some of his staff members the AG allegedly told them that he had an affair with an unnamed woman who had worked with Paul.

According to Fox News, lawmakers accused Paxton of “misusing public information law, using his office to help a donor, terminating employees who reported his “unlawful” conduct, bribery, misleading public officials, and more.”

Paxton said that the House Investigation was unfounded and “politically motivated.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) defended the AG saying that Paxton is the “strongest conservative AG” in the nation, which is why the “swamp in Austin wants him out.”

“What is happening to @KenPaxtonTX is a travesty,” Cruz said on Twitter. “For the last nine years, Ken has been the strongest conservative AG in the country. Bar none. No attorney general has battled the abuses of the Biden admin more ferociously—and more effectively—than has Paxton. That’s why the swamp in Austin wants him out,” he continued. “The special interests don’t want a steadfast conservative AG. I understand that people are concerned about Ken’s legal challenges. But the courts should sort them out.”

“Virtually all of the information in the articles was public BEFORE Election Day,” Cruz added. “And the voters chose to re-elect Ken Paxton by a large margin. In my view, the Texas Legislature should respect the choice of the Texas voters.”

Chris Hilton, a lawyer working in the AG’s office also defended him saying that the House investigators are “false, misleading,” and “full of errors big and small.”

If Paxton is impeached, he would be required to leave his office immediately pending a trial in the state Senate.

