Texas: 2 Dead In Targeted Chick-Fil-A Shooting, Manhunt On The Way

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37. (Photo via: Irving Police Department)

6:05 PM – Wednesday, June 26, 2024

The Irving Police Department have begun a manhunt in the search for a man who fatally shot two people at a Chick-fil-A in Texas.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, is being sought by the Irving Police Department for the deaths of two people who were killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not mention whether or not the suspect is an illegal immigrant or a legal U.S. citizen.

At around 3:50 p.m., police responded to calls of a shooting at a Chick-fil-A establishment in the 5300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard.

According to the police, when officers arrived, they located the two deceased victims.

Although they initially withheld a description, police are now reporting that Argueta quickly left the scene before they had arrived, and that he was last seen driving a “silver 1997 Honda four-door with the license plate number GVH-6205.”

Irving Police advises calling 9-1-1 immediately, rather than approaching Argueta, as he is highly dangerous.

Following the shooting, officer Anthony Alexander addressed the media during a press conference. In response to a question concerning the location of the shooting, Alexander reiterated the restaurant’s address, without directly naming the restaurant, and said: “I’m just leaving it at that, out of respect for the business.”

According to the police, they also believe that this was a targeted attack.

