Tennessee: 2 Charged After Locking Autistic Child In Storage Bin

1:59 PM – Sunday, August 18, 2024

Two people have been arrested on child abuse charges after locking an autistic child in a storage trunk.

After detectives executed a search warrant at their residence in connection with another case, Mikki Dee Moody, 36, and Sean David Moody, 39, were charged of aggravated child abuse and neglect as well as child endangerment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received assistance from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in enforcing a search warrant in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

When investigators got to the house, they saw the two suspects as well as the 7-year-old, who they discovered was non-verbal and had autism.

Sean David Moody was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on a warrant alleging he had abused a vulnerable adult. After executing the search warrant on the house, agents and investigators discovered filthy living conditions.

“It was discovered while conducting the search of the residence that living conditions were unsanitary,” Carter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Preston White said in a statement. “Multiple electrical wall outlets contained exposed wiring, and animal and human feces was discovered on the floor coverings.”

“Information obtained during the initial investigation led to the discovery of a brown colored storage trunk in the living room area,” White continued. “The trunk contained urine-soaked blankets, a pillow, half-eaten pizza, and clothing that contained a substance consistent with blood.”

The child would be locked in the storage trunk containing food, according to what the investigators discovered. Subsequently, investigators shared their findings with the Department of Children’s Services.

Mikki Dee Moody and Sean David Moody were booked in the Carter County Detention Center.

Mikki Dee Moody posted a $75,000 bond and was set free.

