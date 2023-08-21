Teen Who Purposely Killed Boyfriend And Friend In Crash Sentenced To 15 Years In Jail

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:40 PM – Monday, August 21, 2023

The Ohio teen who intentionally crashed into a wall killing two people has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, who was previously convicted of murder after she intentionally crashed her car into a wall which resulted in the death of her boyfriend and his friend, was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars on Monday.

Judge Nancy Marget Russo sentenced Shirilla on murder charges related to the deaths of her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and his friend Davion Flanagan, 19.

She will receive credit for time served and will have her driver’s license permanently suspended.

The crash happened on July 31, 2022. Reportedly, Shirilla was driving with her boyfriend and his friend when she was seen on surveillance camera accelerating to 100mph and allegedly purposely driving into a wall which she had been seen driving past a few days prior.

Allegedly two weeks before the incident she threatened to crash her car because she was upset over a fight they had. Prosecutors claimed that when Dominic had a friend pick him up, they allegedly overheard Shirilla say, “I will crash this car right now.”

It is reported that the trio was smoking weed right before the crash happened.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge stated that she was sparing the defendant consecutive sentences in the two deaths but did not believe Shirilla would be eligible for parole in 15 years and that there was “a very good likelihood” Shirilla would spend the rest of her life in prison, depending on her behavior and the parole board’s decision.

The teen did not testify but did apologize to the families of Dominic and Davion asking for forgiveness.

“I hope one day you can see I would never let this happen or do it on purpose,” she said. “I wish I could remember what happened. I’m just so sorry. I’m heartbroken. I wish I could take all your pain away.”

Her sentencing comes one week after she was convicted in a bench trial on August 14th on 12 counts, including murder.

