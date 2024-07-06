Teen Dies After Jumping Into ‘Electrified’ Virginia Lake

(Photo by Jay Paul/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:59 PM – Saturday, July 6, 2024

A former high school athlete from Colorado died after jumping in “electrified” water on July 4th.

On Thursday, Jesse Hamric, 18, was celebrating the Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.

When he jumped in the water, his friends could see him struggling, and they felt an electric shock when they tried to jump in to save him.

Once they managed to drag Hamric out, they began administering CPR until the first responders arrived at the scene.

The first responders arrived and rushed Hamric for treatment at a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

The two friends who jumped in to save him were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shocked in the water.

Although the teen’s official cause of death is still pending, investigators think he may have been electrocuted.

According to ABC13, a representative of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue Dive Team attested to the presence of a current at the dock during the incident.

Hamric had just graduated from Steamboat Springs High School a month ago and was the son of the school’s principal.

