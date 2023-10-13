Teen Arrested In Connection To Morgan State University Mass Shooting, Another Suspect Identified

B| S A window is shattered after a shooting on the Morgan State University campus on October 04, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) F| 18-year-old Jovan Williams (Photo Via; Baltimore Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:46 PM – Friday, October 13, 2023

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the mass shooting at Morgan State University and a second suspect has been identified.

Advertisement

Batimore authorities announced the arrest of the suspect in connection to a mass shooting last week that resulted in five people being wounded at a homecoming week celebration in Maryland. They also stated that a second person of interest has been identified.

Police worked closely with Washington D.C. Metro police and federal law enforcement organizations and used surveillance video collected during the incident to identify and locate the accused gunmen.

According to the release, the unidentified teen was taken into custody on Thursday and has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in the case.

Detectives said that in addition to the 17-year-old’s arrest they issued a warrant for 18-year-old Jovan Williams in connection to the mass shooting.

Police stated that Williams also faces multiple counts of attempted murder is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has any information or sightings of the 18-year-old suspect is urged to call 9-1-1 and police are offering a $9000 reward for any information.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement