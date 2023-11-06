Ted Cruz: Democrats Could Be Lining Up Michelle Obama to Replace Biden As President

(L) WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 31: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images /(R) Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:15 PM – Monday, November 6, 2023

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz reaffirmed his belief on Monday that, during the convention the following summer, Democrat officials might “jettison” 80-year-old Joe Biden and “parachute in” Michelle Obama as their ideal choice for president.

Cruz made an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday morning, when co-host Brian Kilmeade questioned him on Obama adviser David Axelrod’s suggestion that Biden should “consider” withdrawing since the presidential primaries begin in mid-January and this is the “last moment” to do so.

Axelrod cited recent polls from The New York Times and Siena College in postings on X (Twitter) on Sunday, indicating that Biden was lagging behind former President Donald Trump in five of the six crucial swing states.

“It’s been my view for a long time that Barack Obama has been the person pulling the strings behind Joe Biden. Joe Biden is clearly not up to it. I think Obama is making the decision. And Axelrod is Obama’s right hand,” Cruz asserted.

Axelrod also reiterated his negative feelings towards Trump, calling him a “dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws, and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying.”

“But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore,” Axelrod said nervously.

“I said on my podcast three months ago, Verdict with Ted Cruz, I predicted there was a very real chance that the Democrats would jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama and that they’d do it at the convention next summer,’ Cruz said. “I think the chances of that are rising every day.”

Michelle has consistently maintained that she has no yearning to run for office. Yet, Cruz countered her claim, saying that she is the only one who could succeed Biden with ease.

“The reason I say Michelle Obama is, if Biden gets out of the way next is Kamala Harris and she’s a very flawed candidate,” Cruz said. “They know that. In the Democrat Party they can’t push Kamala Harris aside and replace her with a white guy.”

“They can’t drop Gavin Newsom in over an African-American woman and not have their party lose its mind,” he added.

