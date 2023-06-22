Tech CEOs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to fight

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:42 PM – Thursday, June 22, 2023

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have expressed a mutual agreement online to fight in the Octagon, which may or may not happen, between arguably the world’s most prominent tech billionaires.

Musk voiced his willingness to fight in a Twitter thread on Tuesday after striking back at a user’s post referencing Zuckerberg and his Jiu Jitsu hobby.

“Be careful… I heard Zuckerberg does jiu jitsu now,” commented a cautioning Twitter user.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is…” said the 51-year-old Twitter owner who also owns SpaceX and Tesla.

“Send me location,” replied Zuckerberg in an Instagram story on Wednesday. Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta.

(Screenshot Photo via Instagram: @zuck)

“Vegas Octagon” Musk responded, adding: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

Zuckerberg, 38, said last month on Instagram that he had just won gold and silver medals in his very first Jiu-Jitsu event.

The Verge, an American technology-news outlet, also revealed earlier this month that Meta is working on a possible Twitter competitor called “Threads” and is in talks with celebrities like Oprah about being early users of the anticipated platform.

Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, confirmed that Threads would be the company’s “response to Twitter,” the outlet reported.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said, according to the outlet.

