Team USA Loses Basketball World Cup Semifinals Against Germany

FIBA Basketball World Cup MANILA, PHILIPPINES – SEPTEMBER 08: Moritz Wagner #13 of Germany drives to the basket against Paolo Banchero #8 of the United States during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Semi Final game between USA and Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:02 PM – Friday, September 8, 2023

The United States basketball team has lost the FIBA World Cup semifinals by two points against Germany.

Advertisement

On Friday, Team USA lost 111-113 to Germany in the FIBA semifinals in the Philippines. Germany was able to grab as many as 16 rebounds during the game.

The semifinal matchup got off to a tense start, as expected. Neither side was able to seize control in the first two quarters, with the U.S. leading 60-59 at the half.

However, the tide turned in the third quarter, and Germany took advantage of the opportunity, catching the U.S. asleep after the interval.

Germany was able to make 58% of their shots from the field.

Team USA Coach Steve Kerr started Josh Hart at power forward and Jaren Jackson Jr. as center, as he has done throughout the tournament.

Walker Kessler was the team’s lone genuine center, although he was often ignored in the lineup.

Despite the disheartening loss, the American men’s team will battle for the bronze medal against Canada on Sunday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts