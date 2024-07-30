Taylor Swift ‘In Shock’ After U.K. Stabbing As Police Confirm Third Child’s Passing

Photo via: Merseyside Police handout

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:35 AM – Tuesday, July 30, 2024

After hearing about the fatal attack, which occurred at a dance and yoga class in Southport, England, well-known singer and songwriter Taylor Swift released a statement in which she said she is “completely in shock” at the recent deadly stabbings of three young girls in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram, stating, “the horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.”

The dance and yoga workshop was “Taylor Swift-themed,” appealing to young girls who were fans of the pop singer.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” Swift said. “These were just little kids at a dance class.”

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” Swift added.

On Monday, two children passed away, and a third child later passed away as well the following day after a stabbing attack transpired at a Taylor Swift-theme dance and yoga workshop.

The two girls, 6-year-old Bebe King and 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, were killed instantly on the scene while nine other children were injured, police said.

The third child, 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, died on Tuesday morning in the hospital.

After emergency services were called, 13 ambulances and other specialized resources were sent to the scene, CNN reported.

“The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years,” U.K. police said. “Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.”

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy reported that the 17-year-old attacker had walked into the premises while armed with a sharp knife and began “randomly” assaulting the children. He was initially dropped off by a taxi.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” she said at a news conference on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, released a statement on Monday, similarly saying that they were both “profoundly shocked” by the horrific incident.

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport,” King Charles said.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The suspect, whose name was not released, was reportedly born in Cardiff, Wales, police said. According to the authorities, he was brought to the police station and was being questioned on Tuesday morning.

