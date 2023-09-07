Suspect(s) In Nearby Home Shoots Louisville Officer Conducting Traffic Stop

(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

3:51 PM – Thursday, September 7, 2023

While on the job, a police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot from a house close by to a traffic stop.

Early on Thursday, the metro police officer was conducting a traffic stop at around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street when he was shot in the torso by someone in a house nearby.

According to LMPD Chief Jacquelin Gwinn-Villaroel, a supporting officer had also responded to the scene.

The suspect was hiding inside a neighboring residence and then opened fire a second time on both officers. However, only one of the officers was hit and injured, although not fatally.

There was a standoff at the house for more than six hours until officers finally removed two people from the residence and placed them in handcuffs. Police then alerted the public that there were no other potential risks.

The officer who was hit is now currently in “critical but stable condition.”

The injured officer was not identified, however, the chief did say that he had been with the department for only a year and a half.

Governor Andy Beshar (D-K.Y.) posted a statement on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, asking residents to join him and his wife in praying for the police officer and his loved ones during this hard time.

The names of the suspects involved in the shooting have not been made public.

Gwinn-Villaroel reported that the bodycam footage of the incident would be available in 10 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

