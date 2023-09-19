Suspected Serial Killer Killed By Cellmate In Texas Prison

(Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:01 PM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A man convicted of killing over a dozen elderly women was killed by his cellmate in a Texas prison.

50-year-old convicted killer, Billy Chemirmir, who is suspected to have killed 22 older women in the span of two years, was killed in his cell on Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Hannah Haney said in a statement that at this moment the name of the cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder, and how Chemirmir was killed remains private.

The convicted murderer had reportedly been serving a life sentence without parole for two counts of murder at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas.

According to authorities, Chemirmir had targeted older women in the Dallas area for over two years where he would kill them and steal their valuable possessions.

Reportedly, the killer was caught in March of 2018 after a 91-year-old victim survived one of his attacks and reported it to police where she stated that he had forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, and tried to suffocate her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Chemirmir was reportedly found the day after the attack and taken into custody after he was discovered in the parking lot of his apartment holding cash and a bunch of jewelry.

The jewelry the murderer was holding was what led authorities to victims Lu Thi Harris, 81, who was found dead in her bedroom.

Multiple of his victims had been initially ruled natural causes, despite families reporting odd circumstances and stolen jewelry and it wasn’t until the victims report that police were led to Chemirmir who was then indicted with the murder of 22 women.

13 of the charges were filed in Dallas County, and nine in Collin County. Collin County prosecutors had stated last month that they will not seek the death sentence in their cases following the two convictions in Dallas County.

The Office of Inspector General is reportedly investigating Chemirmir’s cause of death.

