Suspect Indicted For Attempting To Murder Japan’s Prime Minister

A man believed to be a suspect, center on the ground, is caught by police after he allegedly threw “the suspicious object,” as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Saikazaki port for an election campaign event in Wakayama, western Japan Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

A man has been indicted by Japanese prosecutors for attempted murder in an explosive attack on Japan’s prime minister.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Japan indicted Ryuiji Kimura, 24, for attempted murder in an explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as other charges that occurred back in April.

On April 15th of this year, Kishida was campaigning for elections in Wakayama, western Japan, when a man threw a homemade bomb at him.

Kishida was unharmed, however, two other people were injured.

Kimura was immediately detained on the scene and subjected to a three-month psychiatric evaluation requested by local prosecutors in order to evaluate his mental fitness for trial.

According to the Wakayama District Court, the suspect was then indicted on an attempted murder charge and four additional charges which included violation of the gun and swords control law and trafficking explosives.

Reportedly, investigators discovered that the 24-year-old had purchased explosives to make the bomb in November of last year at around the same time that he had lost a lawsuit against the Japanese government over its election system.

Officers have also determined that the bomb he made and used in the attack was likely deadly.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised the utmost efforts by police to protect election campaigning and other public events.

“The attack that put at risk not only Prime Minister Kishida but also the audience during an election that forms the basis of democracy is absolutely unforgivable,” Matsuno said.

According to court officials, a trial date is still up in the air.

