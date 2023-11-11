Suspect In Samantha Woll’s Murder Released With No Charges

Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. The politically active leader of a Detroit synagogue was found dead with stab wounds outside her home on October 21, and police said the motive of the slaying was not known. (Photo by SARAH RICE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:58 AM – Saturday, November 11, 2023

A suspect arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of synagogue leader Samantha Woll has been released with no charges.

Advertisement

The unnamed suspect was released Friday after having been taken into custody on Tuesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The release comes after Detroit police claimed on Wednesday that they were at a “critical crossroads” in the case after making the arrest but not charging the suspect. As the investigation into her death continues to stagnate, Adam Clements, a criminal attorney with the Perkins Law Group who has no ties to Woll’s case, believes it is due to a lack of evidence.

“If they made a decision to release someone, it’s because they believe they don’t have enough evidence to charge or they don’t believe it would be in their best interest to charge at that particular time,” Clements said. “In a high-profile case, they would want to err on the side of caution, move slowly, move methodically, to make sure the decision they make is actually supported by the evidence, especially in a case where the charge is going to be scrutinized.”

Woll was the president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and she was found fatally stabbed outside her home on October 22nd, according to the Detroit Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene they found a “trail of blood” leading to Woll’s residence, where her body was found with multiple stab wounds.

Last week, police had released a statement describing how a person was in custody in connection with Woll’s murder.

According to a law enforcement source close to the investigation, her death is being treated as an “incident arising from a domestic dispute.”

Reportedly, even though her body was found outside, police believe that the fatal crime took place inside the residence.

Family and friends honored Woll at her funeral service, remembering her “infectious smile” and “persistent push to establish bridges between people and fight for social justice.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!