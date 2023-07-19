Suspect In Custody Amid Florida City Walmart Shooting

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:46 PM – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

A suspect is now in custody after a shooting occurred at a Florida Walmart, resulting in one death and others injured.

On Wednesday at around 3:00 p.m. at 33501 S Dixie Highway near the Florida Turnpike, police had responded to a call regarding gunfire inside Walmart.

According to authorities, the event began with a fight between two groups, each consisting of three people. One of the people involved in the fight had pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Investigators were able to confirm that a man involved in the fight had passed away after being airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center as a trauma alert. It was also reported that an innocent bystander had been shot in the foot.

Six other people were taken to the hospital for injuries that happened while fleeing the scene, including a women who reportedly suffered a head injury as she fell while running away.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta stated that one of the six individuals involved in the fight was taken into custody by authorities. The additional individuals involved in the altercation fled the scene.

Authorities have not released the identities of anyone involved. In order to find the other suspects, Zabaleta said police require the public’s assistance.

“It’s so important that anybody who saw something, heard something, no matter how small you think this information is, let us know,” he said.

The incident was recorded by a witness from inside the store who then shared his experience on social media.

A spokesperson from Walmart released a statement following the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. The store is closed at this time. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police,“ the company said.

