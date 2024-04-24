Suspect Facing Felony Charges After Break-In At L.A. Mayor’s Home

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass addresses a news conference after her L.A. mayoral election win on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

1:50 PM – Wednesday, April 24, 2024

A man in Los Angeles is facing felony charges in connection with breaking into Mayor Karen Bass’s home.

L.A. Country District Attorney George Gascon charged 29-year-old Ephraim Hunter on Tuesday with felony burglary and vandalism.

Hunter allegedly broke into Bass’s home on Sunday by shattering a glass door. The mayor and her family were inside at the time of the break in. They were left unharmed.

Hunter allegedly left blood-stains in the home and caused $5,000 to $10,000 in damage.

Gascon claims that Hunter was targeting the mayor.

Hunter has a criminal background, which includes serving seven years in prison for a 2015 attack.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

