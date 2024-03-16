Suspect Barricaded In NJ Home After Killing 3 People In Philadelphia Suburb, Hostages Rescued Safely

Police evacuate a person from a home in Trenton New Jersey, on March 16, 2024, after reports of a gunman, who is suspected of a shooting spree in Pennsylvania, was barricaded in the house. Three people were killed by gunfire in two shootings in a Philadelphia suburb Saturday and the suspect fled and remains barricaded in a house in Trenton, police and local authorities reported. Police in Middletown Township, just north of Philadelphia, confirmed on their Facebook page that shots had been fired in nearby Falls Township, leaving “several gunshot victims.” (Photo by Joe LAMBERTI / AFP) (Photo by JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:09 PM – Saturday, March 16, 2024

The 26-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of three people has barricaded himself in a New Jersey home.

Advertisement

Officials have reported that on Saturday morning, there were “several” gunshot victims in Falls Township and ordered a shelter in place that was later lifted.

The suspect has been identified as Andre Gordon, who barricaded himself in the home after the fatal shootings with three hostages inside.

The hostages, which included a minor, were later safely rescued by authorities, however, Gordon is believed to still be inside the home.

“The suspect is believed to be in the house on Phillips Ave in Trenton. The residents have been successfully evacuated with no injuries,” Detective Lieutenant Lisette Rios of the Trenton Police Department confirmed. “At this time FBI resources are on standby while the ATF, NJSP, Mercer County Rapid Response Team and Mercer County Homicide Task Force are also on scene with the Trenton Police Department.”

On Saturday morning, Gordon is said to have shot and killed his 13-year-old sister and 52-year-old stepmother inside a Falls Township home.

He is also accused of then driving to another home and shooting and killing Taylor Daniel, the 25-year-old mother of their two children, at another nearby house. There were reportedly four survivors inside the house.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn informed reporters that although Daniel’s mother, one of the survivors, was hurt when she was struck by his gun, she is expected to live.

According to Schorn, Gordon then stole a second car from a 44-year-old man in Morristown, Pennsylvania’s Dollar Store parking lot. The man was unharmed. Gordon then drove to the Trenton home, where he barricaded himself.

According to the Trenton Police Department, everyone who lived there was safely taken out of the house without suffering any injuries.

Together with the New Jersey State Police, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, the Mercer County Rapid Response Team, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the department received assistance. The FBI was also on standby.

Gordon and the Falls Township Police Department had some prior contact, according to Chief of Police Nelson Whitney, but “nothing that would indicate anything like this,” he said at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled due to the shelter-in-place order and several local businesses in the area have temporarily closed.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!