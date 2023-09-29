Suspect Arrested In Connection To 1996 Killing Of Rapper Tupac Shakur

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a news conference on an indictment in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:24 PM – Friday, September 29, 2023

Las Vegas Police have arrested a suspect in the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the death of the famous rapper.

Advertisement

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested by Las Vegas authorities Friday morning and will face a litany of charges regarding conspiracy to commit murder, according to the New York Post.

Davis has made comments in past interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac that pulled alongside Shakur’s car, claiming he rolled down the windows and shot his weapon, hitting the rapper four times.

In the memoir, Davis claimed that his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was the one responsible for fatally shooting Tupac. Anderson, who was a member of the South Side Compton Crips gang, died in 1998 as a result of another gang involved shooting.

The gang was reportedly looking for Tupac, who had allegedly brawled with a gang member hours before the shooting.

Additionally, Anderson denied involvement in the shooting of the rapper at the time and was never charged. However, the state of Nevada does not limit prosecuting murder cases and Shakur’s shooting was left open.

In July, Las Vegas police served a search warrant at the home of Davis’ wife, Pamela Clemons, as part of the investigation.

During the raid of the home, authorities confiscated several computers, laptops, and iPads, as well as a .40 caliber cartridge, which is the same type of casings that were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

According to Greg Kading, a retired LAPD detective who had investigated Tupac’s death, told the New York Post that “Davis gave the gun to his nephew, who was in the car with them, and collectively, they went out and intended to shoot Tupac. He provided the gun, and his nephew did the shooting, so they are all equally guilty under solicitation for murder.”

Kading added, “I am super excited because this is huge! We knew this wasn’t an unsolved case, and now it looks like they have taken it to a point where they can officially close it. For the rest of history, Tupac’s murder will not be considered an unsolved crime.”

At the time of the shooting, Tupac was just 25-years-old and his fourth solo record, “All Eyez on Me,” was at the top of the charts with almost five million copies sold.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts