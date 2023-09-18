Suspect Arrested In Ambush Killing Of L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Photos of Los Angeles County sheriffs deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer are placed at the entrance of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station during a press to announce an arrest in the ambush killing of Clinkunbroomer Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Palmdale, Calif. Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car Saturday evening in Palmdale. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

1:53 PM – Monday, September 18, 2023

After barricading himself inside a home for several hours, a suspect has been arrested for allegedly gunning down a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy on September 16th, authorities announced on Monday.

29-year-old Kevin Salazar is accused of ambushing and killing Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, as the deputy was in his patrol car at an intersection on Saturday, according to Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna.

After authorities received an anonymous tip, Salazar was located and he surrendered when deputies deployed chemical agents at the home on Monday.

“Community members came forward with information which led homicide detectives to identify the suspect and the vehicle used in the murder of Deputy Clinkunbroomer early this morning,” Luna said.

The sheriff’s department’s Special Enforcement Bureau tactical team had gone to the residence in Palmdale and “during that operation, deputies surrounded the residence and called out all the occupants of that residence,” Luna continued.

“Eventually, family members did come out. The suspect chose to barricade himself and refused to initially come out. He barricaded himself for several hours,” Luna added, noting that de-escalation techniques were used in an attempt to coax Salazar out of the property.

“Eventually, they deployed chemical agents and the suspect ultimately surrendered,” he continued.

“And I want to take a pause here for a second when I talk about how proud I am of this department after a significant tragedy that we’ve shared with all of you, because those special enforcement deputies took the time to try to de-escalate this and take this individual peacefully into custody when they knew that our deputy was not afforded the same opportunity,” Luna also said. “He never gave our deputy a chance, but yet our men and women gave this individual a chance to take him into custody peacefully.”

After the shooting, a bystander called 9-1-1 after spotting the deputy unconscious in his car on Saturday in Palmdale, California, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said during the investigation that a video clip showing a car pulling alongside the patrol vehicle was a “main focus” in the investigation.

According to his colleagues, Clinkunbroomer was a well respected deputy and had recently gotten engaged to his girlfriend four days earlier, prior to the deadly shooting.

Luna also read out a statement from Clinkunbroomer’s family, also describing the officer as being among “three generations” of law enforcement. The deputy’s father and grandfather also worked for the sheriff’s department. “Our son Ryan was a dedicated, hardworking deputy sheriff who enjoyed working here at the Palmdale station. He was proud to work along the side of his partners that he considered brothers and sisters as he sacrificed daily to better the community that he served. Ryan made the ultimate sacrifice in doing so,” Luna said. “Ryan was recently engaged to the love of his life. As our firstborn son, Ryan will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the sheriff’s department as a whole. Please keep Ryan’s family, friends and colleagues in your prayers and respect everyone’s privacy during our time of mourning.”

The motive for the shooting is still unclear as authorities are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

