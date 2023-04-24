Surviving roommate in Idaho school murders asks not to testify at Bryan Kohberger’s hearing

Bryan Kohberger enters during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 6:30 PM – Monday, April 24, 2023

One of the two surviving roommates in the University of Idaho murders is fighting a subpoena that would require her to testify in murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense.

On Friday, Bethany Funke filled a motion to dismiss the subpoena. Her lawyers claimed that the defense’s claims are without support and that they do not have the authority to summon the 21-year-old to the hearing.

“There is no further information or detail pertaining to the substance of this testimony, its materiality or the alleged exculpatory information of Ms. Funke or why it would be entertained at preliminary hearing,” the filing stated.

Kohberger’s attorneys believe that Funke has evidence which could be a key aspect to their defense. They believe that the information has the power to clear their clients name from the murder charges.

“Bethany Funke has information material to the charges against Mr. Kohberger; portions of information Ms. Funke has is exculpatory to the defendant,” attorney Richard Bitonti wrote in an affidavit. “Ms. Funke’s information is unique to her experiences and cannot be provided by another witness.”

The subpoena would require Funke to appear in court in late June in Latah County, Idaho. Kohberger’s hearing is scheduled for June 26th.

During the early hours of November 13th, 2022, four University of Idaho Students were murdered in their off campus house.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were discovered with fatal stab wounds. At the time of the attacks there were also two other roommates in the house. Funke was on the first floor while Dylan Mortensen was on the second floor, where Kernodle and Chapin slept. The other two girls were unharmed.

