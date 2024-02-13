Super Bowl 2024 Was ‘Most-Streamed Telecast Ever,’ Reaching 123.4 Million Viewers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Owner Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:22 PM – Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The 2024 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers resulted in an unprecedented average of 123.4 million views, which marks the event as the most-watched television broadcast in history.

With the number of views coming in at 123.4 million, the Kansas City Chiefs – the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl on February 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, drew the largest audience for a single broadcast in television history.

This most-watched broadcast in television history is also the longest-ever Super Bowl game, with the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win of 25-22.

The game was only the second of the 58 Super Bowls to run overtime. The previous one was in 2017, when the New England Patriots recovered from a 28-3 deficit to be victorious over the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Of those Super Bowl viewers, 112 million watched the broadcast on CBS, making it the largest audience ever for a single network. The remaining ones were evaluated on NFL digital properties, such as NFL+, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports.

Based on Nielsen Fast National and Adobe Analytics data, the viewership figures completely demolished the previous record of 115.1 million average viewers from last year’s Super Bowl game.

CBS Sports also reported that the game was the “most-streamed Super Bowl in history.”

“CBS Sports’ coverage of SUPER BOWL LVIII, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a Total Audience Delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, including NFL+,” CBS Sports announced in a statement.

“More than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched all or part of Super Bowl LVIII across networks, the highest unduplicated total audience in history and up +10% vs. last year’s Super Bowl (184 million),” it continued.

As a result, this year’s televised game “capped off a record-setting season for CBS Sports,” the sports network added.

“The NFL ON CBS scored the most-watched regular season since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998 as well as the Network’s best postseason viewership since 1998.”

R&B/pop singer Usher performed at the halftime show. He brought out A-list guest appearances by other artists such as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri.

In addition, the presence of singer and songwriter Taylor Swift at this year’s Super Bowl most likely contributed to the large audience. The NFL has gained new fans as a result of the pop star’s relationship with Chiefs tight-end player Travis Kelce.

The Super Bowl attracted over 100 million viewers on average for the second year in a row, after a period in which cord-cutting caused four of the five games prior to 2023 to fall short of that amount.

