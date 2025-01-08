Sunny Hostin’s Husband Faces Major Insurance Fraud Allegations In New Lawsuit: ‘One Of The Largest RICO Cases Ever Filed In N.Y.’

Sunny Hostin (L) and Emmanuel Hostin attend the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 2022 Opening Night Gala at New York City Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:11 AM – Wednesday, January 8, 2025

After being accused of federal insurance fraud, The View‘s Sunny Hostin’s longtime husband is beginning the new year in the midst of controversy.

As “one of the biggest RICO cases ever brought in New York,” it names around 200 defendants, including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin.

He and numerous others are suspected of conducting surgery and defrauding an insurance firm that covers Uber and Lyft drivers as well as taxi businesses in order to receive major kickbacks.

“Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed on December 17th.

Billing then moved forward “in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions” to the insurance company American Transit.

The doctor and Sunny Hostin, 56, have been married for almost 25 years. They wed in 1998, have two children, and now reside in a lavish 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Purchase, New York. Purchase is a wealthy community in the town of Harrison.



After he graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1996, they met in a church in Maryland.



Sunny, a lawyer and former prosecutor, co-hosts “The View” and serves as ABC News‘ senior legal correspondent and analyst.

(Photo via: U.S. District Court)

According to American Transit, “rampant” insurance fraud is widespread in New York State due to the state’s “No-Fault Law,” which requires insurers to cover up to $50,000 in medical costs for victims of traffic accidents.

“These substantial possible no-fault recoveries can incentivize providers with ill intent to over-diagnose, over-treat, and over-bill to recover the most money for themselves,” American Transit said in a statement. “In the aggregate, those abusing the No-Fault Law have racked up hundreds of millions in fraudulent payments, destabilized the livery insurance market in New York City, increased premiums for hard-working taxi-cab and livery drivers, and harmed the public,” they continued.

In this case, American Transit is requesting damages exceeding $450 million.



According to the insurance company, Hostin received a “steady stream” of patients in return for an “investment” interest in Empire State Ambulatory Surgery Center.

“Empire State ASC issued regular payments to or for the benefit of Hostin, which, in fact, were illegal kickbacks for referrals,’ the court documents continue.

