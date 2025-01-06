Sunny Hostin Calls Jan. 6 An ‘Atrocity,’ Compares Day To The Holocaust And Slavery

Sunny Hostin attends Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:30 PM – Monday, January 6, 2025

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin recently compared the January 6th demonstrations to the Holocaust, slavery, and World War II.

As President-elect Donald Trump’s Election Day victory was certified on the anniversary of the January 6th, 2021 demonstrations, Hostin stated that Americans shouldn’t just simply move on as “it was one of the worst moments in American History,” according to her.

“And when you think about the worst moments in American history – like World War II, things that happened, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery – we need to never forget because past becomes prologue if you forget and erase,” Hostin continued.

Hostin went on to discuss Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) initial reaction to the demonstrations, when he strangely claimed that Trump was “morally responsible” for the incident.

“I think we need to find moral clarity, you know in this country, and I just remember after January 6th you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on January 6th where it belongs, squarely on Donald Trump’s shoulders. And then you start seeing people backtrack that and losing their moral center,” Hostin stated.

She also went on to call January 6th an “atrocity,” disagreeing with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice’s perspective, who previously stated that we need to “move on” as a country.

“You had Condoleezza Rice, I believe on this very show saying ‘You know we need to move on from January 6th.’ I say no. You don’t move on because January 6th was an atrocity. It was one of the worst moments in American history,” Hostin added.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin, another co-host on the show, criticized Democrats for their approach to the election, stating: “yes, democracy matters, but if you can’t pay your bills, it’s hard to care about something as nebulous as democracy.”

Griffin then went on to criticize President Joe Biden for staying in the race, despite concerns surrounding his age and mental decline.

“I think that the warning signs were there, and I say this with due respect to Joe Biden. I didn’t disagree with a word he said in that [Washington Post] op-ed, but people were saying we have concern about your age. He waited until August and then gave Kamala Harris this runway to run for president. All the warning signs were there,” Griffin continued.

“This was Democrats, they had the chance to stop Donald Trump from being inaugurated and here we are, but I hope the whitewashing of January 6th ends. It wasn’t right and it never will be, no matter how much people lie about it. This was avoidable in my book,” she added.

Meanwhile, Trump has vowed to pardon the January 6th participants after he is back in office.

“First day, I’m looking first day. These people have been there – how long is it? Three, four years,” Trump stated. “They’ve been in there for years. And they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”

