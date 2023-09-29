Students Terrified After NYC College Hired Unhinged Machete-Wielding Professor

(Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:44 AM – Friday, September 29, 2023

A New York City college professor was hired by a university after threatening a New York Post reporter while holding a machete.

Advertisement

Shellyne Rodriguez, 46, was fired from the School of Visual Arts earlier this year after belittling and condemning pro-life students at Hunter College, removing their display and accusing them of pushing propaganda.

After the incident, a New York Post reporter went to her apartment asking to comment on the video that emerged, which resulted in Rodriguez pulling a machete on him.

When the reporter attempted to question the professor, she stormed out of her home with a machete, held it to the reporter’s neck and threatened to “chop you up with this machete,” the New York Post reported.

During the incident, Rodriguez also told the camera crew to “Get the f— away from my door.”

She then chased the reporter and camera crew onto the street as they attempted to leave, while holding the machete.

After learning she was on staff, several Cooper Union students told the New York Post this week it’s “crazy” that their university hired Rodriguez after her incident at Hunter College.

“I don’t think such a person should be here,” said one student when asked about professor Shellyne Rodriguez beginning her new job at the school, located in New York City’s East Village.

Upon hearing about the hire’s past, another student exclaimed, “Oh s—! That’s scary. I don’t think it’s ok. When you are a student you’d want to feel safe. I would not feel safe with that person being my professor.”

The New York Post reported Thursday that Rodriguez is “listed as an adjunct instructor at the Cooper Union in the East Village and appears on the fall semester schedule as teaching a sculpture class.”

However, not all students think having Rodriguez on staff at their school is a bad thing. One student said her having the job is “kind of cool,” and described the professor as a “bada–.”

They added, “I don’t think it poses a problem here and people are not talking about it that much. I think it’s the outside obsession.”

However, other classmates were not sold about the controversial teacher.

“I think that someone who acts irrational like that would have the same mentality in class,” an art major at the college said. “I will definitely be worried.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts