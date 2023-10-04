Steve Scalise To Run For House Speaker After McCarthy Ouster

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:30 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Majority Leader Steve Scalise has officially entered the race to become the next Speaker of the House.

Scalise (R-La.) became a national figure after surviving an assassination attempt during a congressional baseball practice.

“When I was in the hospital for nearly 15 weeks, it was the possibility of getting back to work with all of you that kept me motivated to get better,” Scalise wrote in a letter to Republicans. “During that time, I was often asked why after nearly losing my life because of this job I would want to go back. But it was never a question for me: I love this country, and I believe we were sent here to come together and solve the immense challenges we face.”

On Wednesday, Scalise huddled with members of the 25-person Texas GOP delegation, which is the largest in the Republican Conference.

“Texans, like the rest of our conference, we all have strong passions about getting our border secure, about getting spending under control, about fighting for families who are struggling,” Scalise said leaving the meeting. “That’s what this has been about, and that’s what we just talked about.”

The Louisiana Republican joins Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in the race. Oklahoma Republican Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), who is in charge of a conservative group called the Republican Study Committee, said on Wednesday that he is still considering running for speaker but has not made a decision yet.

Scalise has been seen as the successor to Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), with Majority Whip Tom Emmer, (R-Minn.), endorsing Scalise moments after McCarthy was ousted in a historic 216-210 vote.

He has also received continued support from Florida Republican Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who led the effort to oust McCarthy. Gates stated after the vote on Tuesday that Scalise is “the type of person that I could see myself supporting.”

When asked about Jordan joining the race, the Louisiana Republican said, “I’m sure a lot of people are going to look at this, as they should. This is really important that we get this right.”

Furthermore, Scalise says he “feels great” and is up for the job after being diagnosed with blood cancer in August.

Meanwhile, several Republicans are frustrated over how McCarthy was removed, saying the House rules must be changed before a new speaker is selected or else it will be a repeating pattern.

“This won’t be a coronation,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), a McCarthy ally. “If we don’t change the rules, it’ll be the same clown car with a different driver.”

