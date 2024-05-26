Stephen Schwarzman Backs Donald Trump In 2024 Presidential Race

King Charles III Hosts Global Investment Summit Reception LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: CEO of Blackstone Stephen A. Schwarzman attends a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the conclusion of the Global Investment Summit on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:22 AM – Sunday, May 26, 2024

Stephen Schwarzman has stated he will be backing former President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential race.

Billionaire businessman Schwarzman announced on Friday that, after years of not endorsing a specific GOP presidential candidate, he will now back Donald Trump’s campaign with a “vote for change.”

“The dramatic rise of antisemitism has led me to focus on the consequences of upcoming elections with greater urgency. I share the concern of most Americans that our economic, immigration and foreign policies are taking the country in the wrong direction. For these reasons, I am planning to vote for change and support Donald Trump for President. In addition, I will be supporting Republican Senate candidates and other Republicans up and down the ticket,” he said.

He intends to donate to both Trump and the Republican Senate candidates’ campaigns.

Additionally, he expressed doubt about Biden’s political goals.

Schwarzman had previously supported the former president during his 2016 run, acting as chairman of the former president’s Strategic and Policy Forum, which is a group tasked with improving the U.S. economy.

However, in 2022 Schwarzman turned his back on Trump stating, “America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday.”

“It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries,” Schwarzman’s 2022 statement continued.

