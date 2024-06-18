Stellantis Recalling 1M Vehicles To Fix Rear Camera Issue

A facade of a Stellantis site in Velizy Villacoublay, France, on April 22, 2024. Stellantis is a multinational automotive group. (Photo by MAGALI COHEN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:15 AM – Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Stellantis has announced they are recalling 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rear view cameras.

The recall covers Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are Ram ProMaster vans from 2022 and 2023, as well as the Ram 3500 chassis cabs and Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups from 2022.

Additionally, 2021 through 2023 Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs, and 2021 and 2022 Dodge Durango SUVs are effected.

The company stated that the vehicles have radio software that can inadvertently shut down the cameras.

Stellantis said they will fix the problem with an online software update that some vehicles have already received. Affected vehicle owners should see a request to accept the update on their media screens and will also get recall notices in the mail.

The company says it has no reports of injuries or crashes, but it still is urging owners to follow the recall instructions.

Stellantis began studying the issue in October 2023 and the automaker reviewed warranty data, field records, and customer assistance records.

