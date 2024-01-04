Stefanik, Others Withdraw Endorsement Of House GOP Recruit After He Criticizes Trump 

B| U.S. House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) F| Craig Riedel (Photo via: Ohio House of Representatives District 82)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:11 PM – Thursday, January 4, 2024

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik has withdrawn her endorsement for former Ohio state lawmaker Craig Riedel after he made comments criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Stefanik (R-N.Y.) released a statement on X (Twitter) retracting her endorsement for Riedel (R-Ohio) after he was caught on tape calling Trump “arrogant,” among other things.

“Earlier this week, I informed Craig Riedel (OH-09) that I would be withdrawing my endorsement. I was very disappointed in his inappropriate comments regarding President Trump,” Stefanik said. “As we begin 2024, my focus is on ensuring we nominate the strongest candidates on the ballot who are committed to electing President Trump this November and expanding our House GOP Majority.”

Riedel was an Ohio state representative for three terms before entering the race for the House seat, representing Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

Riedel faced criticism after audio recordings of him denouncing Trump as “arrogant” while declaring that he did not want the former president’s support were leaked last month.

In the audio, it can be heard that Riedel is asked, “You’re not looking for a Trump endorsement, are you?” in which he responds, “I’m not. We are not. Nope.” He then calls Trump “arrogant” and expresses that he does not like the way the former president speaks or “calls people names.”

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) posted the leaked audio and labeled Riedel a “RINO,” which is an acronym that means “Republican In Name Only.”

The next day, Riedel quickly backpedaled and declared his support for Trump, citing his accomplishments in foreign policy, job creation, inflation, and the U.S. southern border.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who both formally endorsed Trump’s 2024 White House bid this week, are among the House GOP leaders who have supported Riedel’s congressional bid.

In the wake of the audio release, some have abandoned Riedel, including Stefanik.

Last month, Representative Max Miller (R-Ohio) also announced that he was no longer endorsing Riedel, saying in a statement that, “Due to recent comments by Craig Riedel, I must rescind my support for his candidacy. Make America Great Again. AGAIN.”

