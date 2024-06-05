State Dept: Gunman Who Opened Fire At U.S. Embassy In Lebanon Was Wearing ‘ISIS’ Vest

Lebanese army soldiers deploy near the US embassy in Beirut on June 5, 2024, after a Syrian man was arrested following a shooting near the embassy. (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

June 5, 2024

On Wednesday, a shooter opened fire at the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, injuring a security guard before being immediately apprehended by Lebanese authorities.

The shooter has not been named.

Reuters reporters were informed that the gunman had “ISIS” inscribed in English and “Islamic State” written in Arabic on his clothing, which the U.S. State Department confirmed.

“We are aware that the individual who was arrested was wearing what appeared to be an ISIS insignia, but we are conducting a full investigation with the Lebanese authorities into the actual motivations,” said spokesman Matthew Miller during a press briefing.

According to sources who spoke with The Associated Press, soon after, Lebanon’s military raided the man’s hometown of Majdar Anjar and arrested his relatives, they were unable to find any indication of affiliation with the terrorist organization.

They also said that he looked to be an attacker who had been acting alone, most likely supporting ISIS in his own mind without being involved with the group.

“The U.S. Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, reported a “small arms fire” around 8:30 a.m. local time. Security personnel exchanged gunfire with the attacker, striking him in the stomach and leg, officials said,” according to the outlet Daily News.

Authorities reported that a Lebanese security guard stationed at the embassy was also injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

U.S. opposition organizations have frequently targeted the American embassy in Lebanon. Previously, in 1983, Hezbollah was responsible for 63 fatalities in a suicide bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. Following the explosion, the embassy was relocated from Beirut to Aukar.

More recently, when President Biden visited Israel in October 2023, a few days after Hamas’ terrorist attack on October 7th, furious protesters gathered outside the embassy.

The building will be closed through Wednesday while authorities further investigate the shooting, according to embassy workers who spoke with Middle East correspondents.

Najib Mikati, the acting prime minister of Lebanon, stated that he was aware of the attack and was checking in with senior defense authorities.

