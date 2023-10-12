Starbucks Workers Union Express Solidarity With Hamas, Palestinians

A Starbucks worker on July 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:36 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

After the worst domestic terrorist attack in Israel’s history, a labor union that has been supported in the past by Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), and other proud leftists, expressed sympathy with Palestine and Hamas terrorists.

In now-deleted social media posts, Starbucks Workers United, a branch of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), proclaimed “Solidarity with Palestine! Boston’s ‘Long Live Palestinian Resistance’ event will take place on Monday.”

They also mentioned additional information regarding protests in favor of Palestine, the Hamas attacks, and have been encouraged by other union chapters in Boston, Chicago, and Iowa.

The Starbucks union, which has thousands of members and openly supports Palestinians over Israelis, joins other liberal and leftist Americans in this sentiment.

Six House Democrats are members of the Democratic Socialists of America, which sponsored protests in a number of U.S. locations to demand support for Palestinians.

Numerous Ivy League student organizations and a dean at Harvard University also accused the nation Israel of inciting the Hamas attack.

Rasmea Odeh, a Palestinian terrorist convicted by Israeli military courts for her involvement in the 1969 Jerusalem supermarket bombing, has been commended by Jaz Brisack, one of the union’s initial organizers, as a “freedom fighter,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“There’s no ‘two sides’ to apartheid. Free Palestine,” Brisack tweeted on Sunday in favor of the assaults.

Other anti-Israel legislators, like Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), often accuse the nation of apartheid in an effort to delegitimize Israel and to condemn Jewish people overall.

The SEIU is being urged by detractors to denounce the celebration of the Hamas attacks by its members.

“As an affiliated union, the SEIU can’t take credit for Workers United’s organizing wins and then turn a blind eye when the union posts in defense of violent terrorist attacks,” Charlyce Bozzello, communications director at the Center for Union Facts, told the press.

The union later deleted another social media post expressing support for “Gaza resistance” fighters.

