Stabbing Attack in Israel Leaves 6 Injured, 2 in Critical Condition; Suspect Arrested

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:45 AM – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Six people have been wounded, two of them left in critical condition, after a stabbing attack took place in the Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday, with footage showing the suspected terrorist being cornered and shot by armed civilians.

Verified footage of the horrific confrontation showed the terrorist riding on a moped stabbing victims at four different locations before he stopped by bystanders on what looked like a side street.

The armed civilians began yelling at the suspect in Hebrew and English to “get onto the floor,” but he ignored them.

More than two shots were fired in the man’s direction, but it was not clear if he was hit before a police officer arrived.

The suspect was later identified as a 36-year-old Arab Israeli resident of Umm al-Fahm, near Jenin, the Times of Israel reported.

Two of the stabbing victims initially listed as seriously injured have deteriorated to critical condition, Magen David Adom chief Eli Bin said.

Three others were in serious condition, and the fourth was wounded, he added.

Meanwhile, four of the victims had already undergone surgery, Dr. Jalal Ashkar of the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center stated, according to the Times of Israel.

“This is a difficult day for Hadera, but the heroism of our residents who assisted in the capture of the terrorist proves the importance of vigilance,” Hadera Mayor Nir Ben Haim said of the incident. “The results of the attack could have been much more severe. I want to thank each and every one of you for your composure and resourcefulness.”

According to the Times of Israel, local police chief Daniel Levy spoke from the scene, where he seemed to imply that the police force could not prevent other terror attacks.

“I want to stress that the Israel Police, these days, as you understand, is stretched to the limit,” he said. “My heart is with the injured, but it seems like this is what we’ll have to face in this period and we need to be strong.”

