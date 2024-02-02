Spotify Inks New $250M Deal With Comedian Joe Rogan

In this photo illustration, “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast is viewed on Spotify’s mobile app on January 31, 2022 in New York City. Several artists recently removed their music from Spotify in protest of hosting Joe Rogan’s podcast. (Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

5:25 PM – Friday, February 2, 2023

Spotify has inked a new podcast deal with comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

According to an announcement from Spotify on Friday, Rogan will remain in partnership with the platform thanks to a multi-year deal worth up to $250 million.

Currently, the show is the number one podcast in the world.

As part of the deal, Rogan’s popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, will now become available on multiple audio platforms.

These platforms include Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube and more.

Spotify first signed Rogan exclusively to their platform back in 2020 for over $100 million. He says that the company will continue to work with him and his team to extend their audience.

