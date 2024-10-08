Spirit Halloween Turning Some Of Its Locations Into A Christmas Spinoff

The “Jack The Reaper” logo displayed in the windows of a Spirit Halloween seasonal holiday store in the location of a closed former Bed Bath and Beyond retail store on August 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

2:57 PM – Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Certain Spirit Halloween store locations will be running longer this year across the United States.

Spirit Halloween will operate 10 stores through the entire holiday season as “Spirit Christmas,” according to a spokesperson that spoke with CNBC.

The locations will be mainly in the Northeast, filled with winter holiday-themed items including gifts, decorations and inflatables. A “life-sized” gingerbread village and the opportunity to get a picture with Santa Claus will be available when they open, mainly in November.

“Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween,” a spokesperson told CNN.

The pop-up chain will be a mixture of some converted Spirit Halloween stores and new locations. The first Spirit Christmas store will be open in May’s Landing, New Jersey, on October 18th, with the rest of the locations opening a few weeks later.

In 2024, Spirit Halloween opened a record 1,525 stores in the United States and Canada. The chain store usually opens up to eight weeks before Halloween, usually in empty storefronts, and closes shortly after.

Spirit Halloween is forecast to make $11.6 billion with consumers spending their money on costumes, decorations and other items this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The NRF said that last year, spending across the U.S. increased almost 4% to a record $964 billion.

