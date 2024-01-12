Speaker Johnson Commits To Spending Deal Ahead Of Partial Gov’t Shutdown

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) reads a statement to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. Far-right House Republicans are threatening to shut down the government on January 19 unless their demands for President Biden to enact stricter border laws are met. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

1:32 PM – Friday, January 12, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson has confirmed that the Lower Chamber will move forward with the spending deal brokered with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

On Friday, Johnson (R-La.) spoke with reporters. There, he said that Congress will follow the topline spending agreement announced on Sunday.

This has caused some tension within the Republican Party because the agreement is similar to the one that led to Representative Kevin McCarthy‘s (R-Calif.) ouster.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has said it comes down to how the money is spent, not how much is being agreed to.

She did warn Johnson about including more funding for Ukraine aid, saying that Republicans don’t have to settle to get border security.

Johnson explained the deal includes major cuts.

“The top line agreement includes hard one concession to cut more billions, as you know from the IRS giveaway and the COVID era slush funds. And, it replaces accounting gimmicks from the prior FRA agreement,” he said. “And it brings Congress much closer to regular order, which is our big commitment here.”

The speaker went on to say he has spoken with many members from across the GOP conference, saying he is keeping his commitment to decentralize the speaker’s office.

Congress will now have to agree on the appropriations process in order to move forward with a vote.

